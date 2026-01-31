Free Tax Help Begins Monday

With the start of tax season, the Salina Area United Way’s popular free tax preparation is set to begin. Free tax service begins on Monday.

According to the agency, they again are offering free tax preparation services through their VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program. VITA provides confidential, no-cost tax help from IRS-certified volunteers for individuals and families who:

Earn under $67,000 per year

Have simple tax returns

Need assistance filing Homestead

Intake hours each week are Monday and Tuesday 9am – 1pm, and Wednesday 1pm – 5pm. No appointments are needed for intake. Appointments must be made in person during intake hours and are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments will be made over the phone.

The VITA program will originate from the the Salina Public Library’s McKenzie Center located at 308 W Elm. It begins on Monday of this week and will run through April 8th, first come, first served.

VITA wouldn’t be possible without the support of trained community volunteers. If you’re interested in helping neighbors file their taxes and making a meaningful impact this tax season, contact the Salina Area United Way at [email protected].

If you or someone you know could benefit from free, trusted tax assistance this season, please share this information with friends, family, and neighbors.