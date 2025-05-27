Free Summer Meals Start Next Week

With school out for the summer, Salina USD 305 is preparing to offer free summer meals. The meal program begins next week, on Monday, June 2nd.

According to the USD 305 School District, children can gear up for summer days by starting with a free, nutritious breakfast, then return for lunch.

Free meals are for all children ages one through eighteen, with no signup, eligibility or paperwork required. Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $3.25 and lunch for $5.25. Visit www.usd305.com and click on the Summer Food Program banner to view menus, activities and other information.

The Summer Food Program will operate June 2 – July 2, closed June 19.

Breakfast will be served 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. only at:

● Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St.

● Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton St.

● Schilling Elementary, 3121 Canterbury Dr.

Lunch will be served:

● Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Schilling Elementary School, 3121 Canterbury Dr. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Heusner Elementary School, 1300 Norton St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lunchtime activities, at 12:15 p.m., are provided by the Salina Educators. Book giveaways are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.