Rider Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on a Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Lynn Hinkle from Walnut Shade, Missouri, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on US 400 Highway in Labette County Kansas. For an unknown reason the motorcycle suddenly left the road. It entered a ditch where it overturned.

Hinkle, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital in Parsons where he died from his injuries.

The crash happened at 7:25 Saturday morning in Labette County along US 400 Highway at mile marker 388, 1.2 miles east of US 169 Highway.