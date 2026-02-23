Kansas Corn is making free STEM materials available, for teachers and for college students.

According to the organization, they are investing in the future with their education programs.

Kansas Corn STEM programs provide free lessons, lesson kits and other materials, classroom speakers, online resources and training for Kansas educators. They have resources for PreK-12th grade, after school programs, preschools, homeschool educators, public librarians and more.

TEACHERS: GET K-12 RESOURCES HERE! COLLEGE STUDENTS: CORN ON CAMPUS

