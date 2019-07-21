Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 66 °

BREAKING NEWS

Free Rides to Enrollment Available

KSAL StaffJuly 21, 2019

Free rides are available in Salina to USD 305 enrollment.

Salina CityGo, will be providing free rides to families attending USD 305 Enrollment on Thursday of this week.

Enrollment will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.  Passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to Enrollment.

Central High School is stop #40 on the Blue Route.  Buses will be at that stop at :50 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :20 each hour during peak hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Free Rides to Enrollment Available

Free rides are available in Salina to USD 305 enrollment. Salina CityGo, will be providing free r...

July 21, 2019 Comments

Cool Cars and Stars Headed to Salin...

Top News

July 21, 2019

Women-Only Outdoor Skills Workshop ...

Top News

July 21, 2019

Junis sets up Royals’ shutout...

Sports News

July 21, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Rides to Enrollment ...
July 21, 2019Comments
Gov. Kelly Appoints Lewis...
July 20, 2019Comments
AAA “Pumps” U...
July 20, 2019Comments
KSU Faculty, Alumni Edit ...
July 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH