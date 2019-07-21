Free Rides to Enrollment Available

Free rides are available in Salina to USD 305 enrollment.

Salina CityGo, will be providing free rides to families attending USD 305 Enrollment on Thursday of this week.

Enrollment will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to Enrollment.

Central High School is stop #40 on the Blue Route. Buses will be at that stop at :50 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :20 each hour during peak hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)