Free Rides For Back to School Fair

KSAL StaffJuly 29, 2018

Salina CityGo, will be providing free rides to families attending the Back to School Fair on Friday.

The Back to School Fair will be held at Lakewood Middle School this Friday from noon to 7:00 p.m.  Passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to the Back to School Fair.

The best stop to use is stop #41 on the Red Route (N. Ohio Crosswalk).  Buses will be at that stop at :46 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :16 each hour during peak hours (12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com.  For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com.

