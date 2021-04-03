Free Landfill Day Planned

The City of Salina is planning another free landfill event.

According to the city, there will be free residential refuse disposal at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill in conjunction with Spring Spruce Up on Saturday, April 17th. Customers must have a Saline County license plate on their vehicle for free disposal. Vehicles from other counties will be required to pay normal tipping fees. Commercial waste haulers will be given priority (standard rates apply).

Customers are encouraged to use caution at all times, follow staff instructions, obey all signs, stay on approved roadways and be prepared for delays, as a line is expected to form during this event and the number of customers will be limited at the disposal site and convenience area. Removal of any landfill property, including waste from other customers, is strictly prohibited.

Items not accepted at the landfill include automobiles, batteries, corrosive waste, explosives, flammable waste, hazardous waste, liquid waste (including paint), machinery, reactive waste, storage tanks, toxic waste, and vehicle or equipment wreckage.

Items accepted, but still subject to applicable tipping fees for all commercial and residential customers include brick, concrete, rock, other aggregates, commercial loads (including waste from residents that is anything other than normal household trash), Freon-containing items (Freon removal certification required), roofing & other construction materials, boats, sheds, trailers, tires, and waste requiring a Special Waste Permit from the KDHE.

A listing of fees may be viewed on the City’s website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/content/18394/18540/20954/default.aspx. Please call the landfill for specific rates not listed.

The landfill will close promptly at 2 p.m. Customers will not be permitted entrance after closing, even if a line is still present. Normal business hours and fees will resume on Monday, April 19th.