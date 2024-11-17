Free Grocery Giveaway Planned Saturday

A Salina church will be giving away free groceries. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 7th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this coming Saturday, November 23rd.

The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.

Vehicles through the line will receive a substantial amount of food including:

Ground Beef

Chicken Nuggets

Potatoes

Corn

Green Beans

Cereal

Peanut Butter

Pizzas

Other Assorted Food Items

The free grocery giveaway is Saturday morning, November 23rd, at Dean Evans Stadium on Markley Road in the south parking lot. It begins at 8:45. They will be serving 800 vehicles. You must be in a vehicle in order to get groceries, and each vehicle will get one set. If there are two families in one car, they will be getting one set of groceries

The church says the goal is to provide food, hope, and joy to people during the holiday season. Their desire is to show the love of Jesus through their actions.