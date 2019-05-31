Free Fishing This Weekend

This weekend could be the perfect time to do a little fishing. Anglers can fish without a Kansas fishing license at public waters this Saturday and Sunday, June 1s and 2nd thanks to “Free Fishing Days.”

Each year, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism designates one weekend when everyone can fish without a Kansas fishing license. All you need is a pole and a place to go. Free Fishing Days celebrates National Fishing and Boating Week – a week dedicated to recognizing the importance of recreational boating and fishing.

The agency urges to not let stories of flooding at some lakes and state parks derail your fishing plans. There are still many great opportunities to fish at lakes large and small. Many more Kansas state parks are open for business than are closed. Fisheries biologists report that high water gives fish more habitat to exploit, so fishing may be better when the water is higher. As always, exercise caution around high water and respect barricades.

If your favorite fishing hole is inaccessible, look to state fishing lakes and city and county lakes. KDWPT stocks many community lakes through its Community Fisheries Assistance Program (CFAP). More than 90 percent of the community lakes in Kansas are enrolled in the program and do not require any additional fishing licenses. A few community lakes not in the CFAP program require local fees to fish from the shore or a boat. A list of CFAP lakes is available in the 2019 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary and the 2019 Kansas Fishing Atlas.

If you’ll be taking part in Free Fishing Days, here are some tips to help you plan your weekend outing:

Visit ksoutdoors.com and click “Fishing,” then “Where to Fish” to find a public fishing spot near you, including CFAP lakes.

You can consult the 2019 Fishing Forecastat ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Fishing-Forecast to locate waters ranked highest for a given species.

For a list of state park conditions, check out ksoutdoors.com and click “State Parks,” then “State Park Alerts” or call the park office.

While license requirements are waived for the weekend, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, equipment requirements, and more. To find regulation information, grab a copy of the 2019 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summaryat a license vendor near you. The summary also lists every state fishing lake, community lake and reservoir, and designates those considered “family friendly,” which means they have easy access to the water, flush restrooms, security patrols and lighting, and no alcohol is allowed.

Go fishing on June 1 and 2; the only thing it will cost you is your free time.