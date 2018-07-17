Free Enrollment Day Bus Rides

Free transportation will be available on school enrollment day in Salina.

According to Salina CityGo, its buses will be providing free rides to families attending USD 305 Enrollment on Tuesday, July 24th.

Enrollment will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Passengers will just need to tell the driver that they are going to Enrollment. Central High School is stop #40 on the Blue Route. Buses will be at that stop at :50 after each hour during regular hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and at :20 each hour during peak hours (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.