Free COVID Test Events Planned

A couple of free COVID-19 testing events are planned in Salina. One will be held this Saturday, January 16th, at COMCARE on South Ohio Street. A similar event will be held at the Salina Salvation Army on Saturday, January 23rd, at their facility on North Santa Fe.

Salina Regional Health Center is hosting its second free community COVID-19 testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16 at COMCARE, 2090 South Ohio Street, Salina. The screening will use saliva-based tests, which require electronic registration and spitting into a funnel. Participants do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

• Do not eat, drink, smoke, brush teeth, or chew gum 30 minutes before coming to be tested.

• Please bring a smart phone with texting and internet capability for kit registration.

• All attendees must wear a face mask.

There will be signage as well as staff members onsite directing traffic for the screening. Once

participants have received a collection kit, they will be directed to park to complete the test using the instructions provided. A drop box will be provided for completed kits. SRHC will mail completed kits to a reference lab for analysis and participants can expect to be notified of test results before Thursday, Jan. 21 via text message from the lab. Kits will be distributed while supplies last.

If supply is available, SRHC will host another free COVID-19 testing event on Jan. 24 at COMCARE, 2090 South Ohio Street, Salina, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These events are coordinated in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to expand COVID-19 testing in Kansas and is not a substitute for a doctor’s visit.

According to the Salvation Army, their event will be very similar. It will also be a saliva test. It will be January 23rd, in the parking lot of Salvation Army from 11a-3p. It is sponsored by Salina Family Health, NAACP, The Salvation Army, and North Salina Community Development.