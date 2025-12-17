Free Christmas Dinner Planned

The dream to provide a free Christmas dinner for all is still alive and well for Chef Bill Fekas and his merry band of volunteers. Fekas joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the backstory of this 43-year venture that has become a treasured, tradition in Salina.

Rewind to 1982 – and Bill had a dream to prepare and serve a free dinner for anyone who was alone on Christmas Day. Late Salina businessman Dean Evans told him to get the ball rolling and he would pay the bill.

That first year there were about 30 people at the event. He now prepares enough food to feed 5,000 people. That means over 180 turkeys, 600-pounds of potatoes, and stuffing made from about 800 loaves of bread.

Over the years financial backing has come and gone from a number of organizations.

Fekas says donations are always welcome, but checks must be made out to Bill Fekas Family Christmas Dinner, because his Christmas spirit is not for sale.

The free meal is planned for Christmas Day at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. at the Salina 4-H Building

Free delivery options are offered for people who live in Salina. Call on the day of the dinner, beginning at 6AM, either phone number 785-826-6531 or 785-826-6532 to schedule.

Those who want to send a check can mail it to:

Bill Fekas Family Christmas Dinner

PO Box 2173

Salina, Kansas 67401