Free Cancer Screening Kits Avaialble

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and in recognition of it the Tammy Walker Cancer Center is partnering with area pharmacies to offer free testing kits for the cancer.

According to the organization, Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Regular colorectal cancer screening is one of the most powerful weapons against colorectal cancer. The colonoscopy is the gold standard for preventing colorectal cancer. All men and women should get screened for colorectal cancer starting at age 45. Those with a family history of the disease should talk to their physician about screening at a younger age.

In recognition of national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, 800 free colorectal cancer screening tests are being made available to anyone age 45 to 75 who has not had a recent colonoscopy. We use the Hemosure iFOB (FIT) test, which is an advanced fecal blood test that requires only one sample and has no food or drug restrictions. The FIT test is a stool based test which detects hidden blood in the stool and should be done annually. The tests can be picked up at Salina, Lindsborg, Abilene, and Concordia pharmacies. If individuals would like a test mailed to them they can call TWCC at 785-452-4848. The tests can be mailed back to Tammy Walker Cancer Center in the pre-paid postage envelope. Participants in the screening should return their samples for analysis by May 30. We will send participants and their primary care physician a copy of the test results.

Grant funding from the Salina Charities League and Salina Regional Health Foundation is helping to underwrite the screening. We couldn’t do this initiative without the support of many individuals within our organization. We appreciate the support of our local pharmacies in making the tests easily accessible by all community members.

