Free Cancer Screening Events Planned

Free health and cancer screening events are planned in Salina.

According to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, screenings will be held Saturday, October 10th, and Saturday, October 17th.

The cancer screening events are open to the public, registration is required, and no insurance is necessary to participate.

Doctors from the University of Kansas Medical Center and The University of Kansas Health System will provide free screening services, including:

Skin cancer screenings

Prostate cancer screenings

Take-home colorectal cancer screening kits

Both events will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, located at 511 South Santa Fe in Salina.

The screening events are being supported by Kansas Freemasons Salina Lodge #60, the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, and the Masonic Cancer Alliance.

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For registration assistance or additional information, contact Daniel Craig at (785) 452-4848 or by email at [email protected].