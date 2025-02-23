Free Admission to KWU Spring Sports

Spring sports at Kansas Wesleyan University which have been put on pause because of the recent multiple days of cold and snow are resuming, and fans can watch for free.

According to KWU, the athletic department will offer free admission to all flag football, baseball, softball, and men’s volleyball games for the spring 2025 season, as well as the KWU Coyote Challenge Track and Field meet.

“This is our way to show that we are an outstanding community partner and want to showcase the quality of our spring sports programs,” said Miguel Paredes, KWU athletic director. “These programs do a lot to support Salina in a variety of ways, and this is our way of saying thank you to the community for being a great partner back to us.”

KWU flag football plays its home games at JRI Hospitality Stadium at Graves Family Sports Complex on campus.

Flag football at the collegiate levels is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. Flag football began in 2021 supported at the national level by the NAIA and NFL Flag, the NAIA became the first intercollegiate athletics association to sponsor the sport. The sport features 7-on-7 competition on an 80×40-yard field where teams must reach the next zone of the field for a first down.

“Flag football is exciting, fast-paced and fun to watch,” Paredes said. “Our program has been very good since its inception, and we will continue that trend this spring.”

Baseball plays its games at Dean Evans Stadium at the Berkley Family Recreation Area in east Salina. So far this season, the Coyotes have welcomed several out of town teams to Salina for games at Dean Evans and the new Pestinger Field, providing positive economic impact to the city. KWU baseball has also won the KCAC conference championship the last two seasons and made the program’s first-ever NAIA World Series appearance last season.

“Our baseball program continues to be one of the best in the KCAC and the Midwest,” Paredes said. “Our baseball program does things the right way, supporting the community that does so much to support it. Our team plays hard and makes the game fun to watch.”

Softball plays its home games primarily at Salina South High School. Last season, the Coyotes hosted the KCAC Conference Developmental tournament which brought seven out of town teams to Salina. KWU also welcomes several regional teams to Salina for games throughout the year. Last season the Coyotes finished the year very strong winning 10 of their last 13 games.

“Our softball team is fun to watch,” Paredes said. “They play the game the right way, and this season has a chance to be a good one on the field. Our softball program does a lot to give back to Salina, and has a strong relationship with Salina through our host family program.”

Men’s Volleyball plays its home games at Mabee Arena on the KWU campus, and offers an exciting fast-paced game to watch. KWU has joined the Heart of America Conference in men’s volleyball this season, which brings in several out-of-state teams to play matches in Salina.

“Our men’s volleyball program continues to make strides in the right direction,” Paredes said. “The Heart (Conference) is one of the strongest in the country in men’s volleyball, so the games are going to be exciting and fun to watch every night. Coach Sahlmann has done a great job building our team into a winner on and off the court.”

KWU will host the Coyote Challenge Track Meet on April 18 and 19 at Olson Family Track at JRI Hospitality Stadium at Graves Family Sports Complex. Last season KWU hosted a distance carnival which featured events over 400m. This year it will be a full track and field event with all events contested over two days. Throwing events will be held at the throws facility at the south end of Sunset Park and Earl J. Bondy Baseball Complex, on Coronado Street, behind United Methodist Church of the Cross.

“Our track teams continue to improve every year and bring a high level of pride to our campus and community, with several NAIA national qualifiers and individuals that continue to positively impact our community,” Paredes said. “This will be a big meet that will bring lots of people to Salina for a great event.”

The Coyote Challenge will prepare KWU to host the KCAC Women’s and Men’s Track and Field Championships on May 1 and 2. KWU last hosted the KCAC Championships in 2019.

Full schedules for all Kansas Wesleyan athletic events are available online at www.kwucoyotes.com.