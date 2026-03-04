Freddy’s Prototype Drive Thru Closing

A Freddy’s Frozen Custard Steakburgers prototype drive-thru location in Salina is closing for good. Wednesday is the last day of operation.

JRI Hospitality tells KSAL News the Freddy’s drive-thru on East Crawford is closing after a five year test of the concept. These are no longer approved Freddy’s footprints after the test.

All employees have been offered an opportunity to apply to other JRI properties in Salina, so job opportunities are being offered via that approach.

The prototype in Salina was the company’s first-ever location designed without an indoor dining room. It featured a double drive-thru, a walk-up ordering window, and a 38-seat outdoor patio to cater to on-the-go, mobile-minded guests. It opened in 2021.

The Freddy’s Frozen Custard Steakburgers location on S 9th Street will not be impacted by the closing.

Though the restaurant on Crawford Street is closing, the building may not be empty for long. JRI is seeking a boba tea or a dirty soda concept to put in the space.