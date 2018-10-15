Salina, KS

Francis Flax takes over as COO

Salina Liberty ReleaseOctober 15, 2018

The Salina Liberty Indoor Football Team ownership group announces the selection of Francis Flax as the teams’ new Chief Operations Officer. He will be responsible for financial and day-to-day operations of the team as well as working closely with head coach, Heron O’Neal on player/personnel matters. Flax previously held the position of General Manager for the team. He is well known in the Salina community and was highly a successful basketball coach at Brown Mackie College. Flax takes over for Ricky Bertz. Francis may be reached by email at [email protected]

The entire organization is excited about the potential of the 2019 season. Head Coach Heron O’Neal and his staff are working hard and have even higher expectations than last year’s 10-4 season. Team owners, management and coaches are working hard in the community and surrounding area to find sponsors to partner with Salina Liberty Football.

