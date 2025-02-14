Fourth Superintendent Candidate to Interview

The fourth and final candidate who is a finalist to be the next USD 305 Superintendent of Schools will be interviewed in Salina on Friday .

According to the district, Heath Hogan will meet with the board of education for the position of superintendent.

Hogan has a total of 28 years in education, currently serving as superintendent of schools in Smoky Valley USD 400. He previously served in Garden City USD 457 as deputy superintendent, human resources director, and at the elementary level, principal, associate principal and teacher.

Schedule: February 14, 2025 9:00-9:30 a.m. Meet with Board Clerk 9:30-11:00 a.m. Meet with Executive Team Members 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet with Building Administrators 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tour of District/Community 2:30-3:30 p.m. Break 3:45-5:00 p.m. Public Reception (1511 Gypsum Ave.) 5:00-6:00 p.m. Break 6:15 p.m. Formal Interview in Executive Session

Finalists were selected for an interview based on their fit with desired characteristics that were identified by the board, with input from focus groups and a community survey.

A community reception will be held from 3:45 – 5:00 p.m. in the District Office. This is an opportunity for community members and district staff to meet the candidate.

Superintendent Linn Exline has led the district since 2019 and will retire after the current school year.