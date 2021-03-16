Fourth Most Wanted Arrest

A fourth person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

The new list went online back on March 6th. Since that time, four of the 24 people on the list have been arrested.

According to the Salina County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Krista Young. She was wanted for a felony violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act, trafficking contraband, and felony drug crimes.

Those on the March list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,394 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.