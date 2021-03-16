Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 43 °

Fourth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMarch 16, 2021

A fourth person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

The new list went online back on March 6th. Since that time, four of the 24 people on the list have been arrested.

According to the Salina County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Krista Young. She was wanted for a felony violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act, trafficking contraband, and felony drug crimes.

Those on the March list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,394 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

ARRESTED Young, Krista, Diane – Felony Violate Kansas Offender Registration Act / FTA Poss Meth / Agg Violate KORA X2 / Traffic Contraband

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Fourth Most Wanted Arrest

A fourth person on the March list of Salina's Most Wanted has been arrested. The new list went on...

March 16, 2021 Comments

Saline County Registering Phase 3 a...

COVID-19 Top News

March 16, 2021

2021 Heart of America Basketball Ho...

Sports News

March 16, 2021

Basket Full of Fun in Salina

Kansas News

March 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fourth Most Wanted Arrest
March 16, 2021Comments
Basket Full of Fun in Sal...
March 16, 2021Comments
ATV Left With Keys Inside...
March 16, 2021Comments
State Moving to Vaccinati...
March 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices