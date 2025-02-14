Fourth and Final Superintendent Candidate Visits

The fourth and final candidate for the superintendent position at USD 305 visited Salina on Friday.

With 28 years of experience in the education field, Heath Hogan spent 25 of those years in Garden City USD 457 as a teacher, coach, assistant elementary school principal, human resources director, principal and deputy superintendent. He currently serves as the superintendent of schools for Smoky Valley USD 400.

Hogan tells KSAL News that budgets have become difficult across the state, especially with declining enrollment and the effects it has on the quantity of staff members. He talked about overseeing these problems and managing them properly.

On the basis of prioritizing expenses for the positive impact of student learning, Hogan affirmed that hiring quality teachers is important. He also said that budgeting and building on a renewal basis for programs will help students receive the most up-to-date curriculum.

As far as working with the community to ensure the education system is on the right direction, Hogan stated that “good schools typically equal good communities.”

“I am very flattered to be considered a finalist. I believe this is one of the most highly sought out positions in the state and that does not happen if things are not moving in a positive direction” said Hogan.

Hogan is the fourth and final candidate to be interviewed by the board of education. Finalists were selected for an interview based on their fit with desired characteristics that were identified by the board, with input from focus groups and a community survey. KSAL News will put out an update when a decision on the superintendent is made.

Superintendent Linn Exline has led the district since 2019 and will retire after the current school year.