Four Most Wanted Arrests

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, battery on a law enforcment officer, felony arson, making criminal threats, stalking, harassment, intimidating a witness, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, attempted kidnapping, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,883 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.