Four Hurt in Interstate Crashes

Four people were transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina following a couple of weather-related crashes along Interstate 135 Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 56-year-old John Eric Hawk of Lindsborg lost control of his Toyota pickup truck when he traveled over an icy patch. The pickup traveled through the median into the southbound lane of traffic, and spun. A Nissan SUV driven by 21-year old Alexia Yerton of Manhattan crashed into the driver side door of the pickup.

Shortly after the crash a GMC pickup driven by 22-year-old Stefan Luciano Hemenway of Concordia also struck the Toyota as it sat in both lanes of traffic.

The crashes happened at around 10:00 Saturday morning on Interstae 135 in Saline County near the Lindsborg exit.