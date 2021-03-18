Salina, KS

Four Earn McMosley Scholarships

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2021

Four students have earned Bill McMosley Scholarship’s to attend Kansas Wesleyan University.

The school announced Thursday the spring winners of the Bill McMosley scholarship competition, held in a virtual setting during late February.

The winners come from four different disciplines and four different Kansas cities. They include:

  • Madeleine Johnson (Hugoton/Hugoton HS) intends to major in Music Education or Math and join one of KWU’s vocal groups.
  • Abril Vazquez-Ortiz (Wichita/Wichita Southeast) will major in Theatre and join KWU’s company.
  • Alexander Rodriguez (Chanute/Chanute HS) will be a part of KWU’s debate and forensics program as a Psychology or Political Science major.
  • Katrina Barragree (Kansas City/Saint James Academy) will be in KWU’s band and major in either History or Network Management and System Administration.

“These four individuals add to our fantastic incoming class,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “They each bring unique gifts and talents to campus, and we look forward to them joining the Coyote pack in August!”

The Bill McMosley Scholarship Competition honors the long-time KWU Director of Bands, a stint that ran from 1999–2013, and was heavily involved in other musical events and educational efforts in the region. He passed away in June 2020.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

