Four Arrests in Drug Investigation

A month long drug investigation in a Dickinson County community culminated on Wednesday with four arrests and the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and other controlled substances.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, in January the agency’s Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Enterprise.

On Wednesday the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 200 Block of South Garfield Street in Enterprise. A search of the residence revealed methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and other controlled substances. Drug paraphernalia was also found.

Four people who were arrested include:

Alexandria Houk, 37, of Enterprise

Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

No Drug Tax Stamp

Robert Quist, 57, of Enterprise,

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Leon Houk, 41, of Enterprise

Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

No Drug Tax Stamp

Dorothea Bishop, 68, of Enterprise

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Anyone with information regarding the use/distribution of illegal drugs or any other crime can contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.