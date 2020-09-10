Four Area Teams in KVA Week 1 Rankings

September 9, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 7. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2019-20 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.
Rank – School – Record – Pre-Season Ranking
Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 2-1 (1)
2. Blue Valley 0-0 (2)
3. Blue Valley West 0-0 (3)
4. Olathe Northwest 0-0 (4)
5. Shawnee Mission Northwest 0-0 (5)
6. Blue Valley North 0-0 (6)
7. Gardner-Edgerton 0-0 (7)
8. Blue Valley Northwest 0-0 (9)
9. Olathe West 0-0 (10)
10. Hutchinson 6-0 (NR)
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-0 (1)
2. St. James Academy 2-1 (3)
3. Spring Hill 2-1 (2)
4. Lansing 1-0 (4)
5. Bishop Carroll 2-1 (5)
6. McPherson 6-0 (6)
7. Maize South 5-1 (10)
8. Bonner Springs 2-0 (7)
9. De Soto 2-0 (NR)
10. Newton 4-2 (NR)
Class 4A
1. Andale 4-1 (1)
2. Topeka-Hayden 1-0 (2)
3. Circle 2-0 (3)
4. Louisburg 2-1 (4)
5. Bishop Miege 0-0 (5)
6. Eudora 0-0 (6)
7. Nickerson 3-1 (7)
8. Holton 2-0 (9)
9. Independence 1-1 (8)
10. Wamego 0-2 (10)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 7-0 (1)
2. Cheney 4-0 (2)
3. Wichita-Trinity Academy 0-0 (3)
4. Smoky Valley 4-1 (8)
5. Thomas More Prep-Marian 8-1 (4)
6. Sabetha 6-0 (NR)
7. Phillipsburg 4-0 (5)
8. Silver Lake 6-1 (6)
9. Nemaha Central 4-2 (7)
10. Wellsville 4-0 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Valley Heights 5-1 (1)
2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 3-0 (2)
3. Garden Plain 2-0 (3)
4. Jefferson County North 2-0 (6)
5. Ellinwood 4-0 (4)
6. Sedgwick 5-1 (5)
7. Wabaunsee 8-0 (NR)
8. Heritage Christian 5-1 (NR)
9. Belle Plaine 3-0 (9)
10. Herington 2-0 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Rural Vista 2-0 (1)
2. Olpe 5-0 (3)
3. Pretty Prairie 5-0 (8)
4. Lebo 2-0 (2)
5. Rawlins County 1-0 (5)
6. Burlingame 4-0 (9)
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 3-0 (10)
8. Victoria 3-1 (4)
9. Thunder Ridge 6-0 (NR)
10. South Central 6-0 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Central Plains 0-0 (1)
2. Golden Plains 8-0 (7)
3. St. Francis 2-0 (5)
4. Attica 4-1 (3)
5. Cunningham 1-1 (2)
6. Argonia 0-2 (4)
7. Wallace County 4-1 (NR)
8. Central Christian 3-1 (NR)
9. Wheatland/Grinnell 5-4 (6)
10. Otis-Bison 5-2 (NR)