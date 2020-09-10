Four Area Teams in KVA Week 1 Rankings

September 9, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 7. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2019-20 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.

Rank – School – Record – Pre-Season Ranking

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 2-1 (1)

2. Blue Valley 0-0 (2)

3. Blue Valley West 0-0 (3)

4. Olathe Northwest 0-0 (4)

5. Shawnee Mission Northwest 0-0 (5)

6. Blue Valley North 0-0 (6)

7. Gardner-Edgerton 0-0 (7)

8. Blue Valley Northwest 0-0 (9)

9. Olathe West 0-0 (10)

10. Hutchinson 6-0 (NR)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-0 (1)

2. St. James Academy 2-1 (3)

3. Spring Hill 2-1 (2)

4. Lansing 1-0 (4)

5. Bishop Carroll 2-1 (5)

6. McPherson 6-0 (6)

7. Maize South 5-1 (10)

8. Bonner Springs 2-0 (7)

9. De Soto 2-0 (NR)

10. Newton 4-2 (NR)

Class 4A

1. Andale 4-1 (1)

2. Topeka-Hayden 1-0 (2)

3. Circle 2-0 (3)

4. Louisburg 2-1 (4)

5. Bishop Miege 0-0 (5)

6. Eudora 0-0 (6)

7. Nickerson 3-1 (7)

8. Holton 2-0 (9)

9. Independence 1-1 (8)

10. Wamego 0-2 (10)

Class 3A

1. Royal Valley 7-0 (1)

2. Cheney 4-0 (2)

3. Wichita-Trinity Academy 0-0 (3)

4. Smoky Valley 4-1 (8)

5. Thomas More Prep-Marian 8-1 (4)

6. Sabetha 6-0 (NR)

7. Phillipsburg 4-0 (5)

8. Silver Lake 6-1 (6)

9. Nemaha Central 4-2 (7)

10. Wellsville 4-0 (NR)

Class 2A

1. Valley Heights 5-1 (1)

2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 3-0 (2)

3. Garden Plain 2-0 (3)

4. Jefferson County North 2-0 (6)

5. Ellinwood 4-0 (4)

6. Sedgwick 5-1 (5)

7. Wabaunsee 8-0 (NR)

8. Heritage Christian 5-1 (NR)

9. Belle Plaine 3-0 (9)

10. Herington 2-0 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Rural Vista 2-0 (1)

2. Olpe 5-0 (3)

3. Pretty Prairie 5-0 (8)

4. Lebo 2-0 (2)

5. Rawlins County 1-0 (5)

6. Burlingame 4-0 (9)

7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 3-0 (10)

8. Victoria 3-1 (4)

9. Thunder Ridge 6-0 (NR)

10. South Central 6-0 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Central Plains 0-0 (1)

2. Golden Plains 8-0 (7)

3. St. Francis 2-0 (5)

4. Attica 4-1 (3)

5. Cunningham 1-1 (2)

6. Argonia 0-2 (4)

7. Wallace County 4-1 (NR)

8. Central Christian 3-1 (NR)

9. Wheatland/Grinnell 5-4 (6)

10. Otis-Bison 5-2 (NR)