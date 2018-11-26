Foundation to Celebrate #Giving Tuesday

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will kick off the giving season by presenting its latest round of community grants on November 27, 2018, which is #GivingTuesday.

Founded in 2012, #GivingTuesday is a global movement that encourages people to do good in their communities by giving time, money or in-kind donations to causes they care about most. On Tuesday, the community foundation will award $28,500 to 12 charitable projects and organizations in Saline County.

Recipients include:

* Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, $5,000 to provide direct client assistance through the agency’s Disability Assistance Fund.

* Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts of America, $5,000 to support an after-school program at Oakdale Elementary School.

* Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice, $5,000 to offer victim-offender mediation services for low-risk, juvenile offenders.

* Church of the Cross, $3,750 for the 2019 Night to Shine event for persons with special needs in the Salina area.

* USD 305, $2,000 to support OWL Academy, an after-school math and reading program for at-risk children enrolled at Schilling Elementary School.

* USD 305, $2,000 to purchase a set of ukuleles for the music room at Oakdale Elementary School.

* Salina Family YMCA, $1,500 for equipment and adaptive class training for aging populations.

* Southeast of Saline High School Electric Car Race Team, $1,000 to start an ElectroRally team.

* USD 305, $1,000 to start a FIRST LEGO League robotics team for fourth and fifth grade students at Oakdale Elementary School.

* USD 305, $1,000 to start a FIRST LEGO League robotics team for fourth and fifth grade students at Cottonwood Elementary School.

* Salina Safe After Prom, $750 to support the Safe After Prom event for Salina high school students in the spring.

* Salina Parks and Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Program, $500 to continue healthy lifestyle programming.

This round of grants was made possible by three funds at the community foundation: the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund, which supports hands-on learning opportunities for youth in the areas of arts and humanities and science, technology and invention; the Kansas Health Foundation Fund, which supports the public health of Saline County; and the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which supports projects and programs that improve the community’s quality of life.

Applications for the foundation’s next grant cycle are due by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Over $74,000 is available through the YW Legacy Fund, the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education and Development, the Kansas Health Foundation Fund and the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund. Detailed application and fund criteria are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants.