Foundation Grant Cycles For New Fiscal Year

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications for its August grant cycle.

Over $79,000 is available through the Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education and Development, the Kansas Health Foundation Fund and the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund. Online applications are due August 15, 2018.

Requests for funding up to $5,000 will be considered. The grant application and complete criteria for each fund are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants.

During the 2018 fiscal year, the foundation awarded over $94,000 in GSCF Grants to charitable projects in the area. Four GSCF Grant cycles will be offered during the new fiscal year, which started on July 1. Online applications are accepted at any time, and submissions are reviewed following each application deadline. Grant application deadlines are August 15, 2018, October 15, 2018, December 15, 2018, and February 15, 2019.

For more information, contact Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships, at 785-823-1800.