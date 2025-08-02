Foundation Awards Scholarships

The Post Rock Community Foundation has awarded over $3,800 in scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year.

According to the organization, the following scholarships were awarded:

The Lincoln High School Alumni Association Scholarship is for seniors graduating from Lincoln High School. Levi Bates from Lincoln and Cooper Rathbun from Barnard each received this scholarship.

The Wilson-Langley Fund for Luray Student Academic Scholarship is for graduating high school seniors or graduates who are residents of Luray, or the rural areas of Amherst, Luray, Valley or Waldo Townships, and are attending a Kansas university, college, vocational or technical school. Emma Cline and Taylor Fallis, both of Luray, and MaKayla Murphy from Waldo each received this scholarship.

The foundation is home to two scholarship funds, which were established by area donors to support students pursuing higher education. More information about the scholarship program can be found at www.postrockcf.org/scholarships