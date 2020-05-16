Foundation Awards Over $60,000 in Support Grants

The Greater Salina Community Foundation recently awarded over $60,000 to assist Saline County organizations with their daily operations and long-term viability in response to COVID-19.

The following 18 organizations received funding:

The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, $7,500 to help cover supplies, staff salaries, personal protective equipment and software to maintain operations remotely.

Salina Montessori School, $5,000 to help provide scholarships to families who are unable to cover tuition due to income loss resulting from COVID-19.

Saline County Department of Senior Services, $5,000 gloves and masks for Meals on Wheels volunteers who continue to deliver approximately 239 meals each workday.

Salina Rescue Mission, $5,000 for supplies for takeout meals, technology needs, personal protective equipment and operational support.

Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice, $4,800 t o provide stipends for mediators so victim-offender mediation services to juvenile offenders may continue.

Saint Francis Community Services, $3,618.75 to provide sanitization for in-patient treatment facility and purchase thermometers and masks for staff and clients.

Central Kansas Mental Health Center, $3,600 for laptops, cameras and microphones to increase telehealth capacity.

The Salvation Army, $3,529 to support the operating budget, including salaries and utilities, so that services may continue.

Thrive of the Heartland, $3,400 for software to provide virtual financial counseling to individuals who need assistance stabilizing their finances, which has increased due to COVID-19.

North Salina Community Development, Inc., $3,200 to purchase food-only gift cards for distribution among residents of low-income apartments and regular hotel tenants in North Salina.

Salina Symphony, Inc., $3,000 to supplement decreased ticket and sponsorship revenue by covering concert production expenses when it is safe to resume live performance.

Kansas Wesleyan University, $3,000 to cover costs of continuing academic instruction virtually.

Salina Community Theatre, $3,000 to create a communications campaign informing patrons about safely returning to the theater.

Salina Innovation Foundation, $2,000 to assist with building operational expenses, including internet, electricity, gas and water, to sustain co-working program and protect the space.

Friends of the River Foundation, $1,300 for equipment and talent to create social media videos for grade school children with the puppets that were originally designed for the Arts Infusion program.

Sacred Heart Jr. Sr. High School, $1,260 to purchase internet access hotspots for disadvantaged or at-risk students finishing the school year online.

Rolling Hills Zoo, $1,250 for equipment to create a virtual camp experience with live interactions and other educational programs.

Cornerstone Classical School, $950 to support staffing for a three-week summer camp for students who need extra support due to the transition to learning at home.

Nonprofit support grants were funded through the community foundation’s Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund and Fund for Greater Salina.