Forty-Degree Soil Tempting Ks Gardeners

Gardeners in Kansas are counting down the days when they can begin tilling the soil and start planting.

Kansas State Extension Agent and Horticulturist Jason Graves says the wait on cool season crops might be over soon.

Cool-season crops such as carrots, beets, lettuce, radishes, spinach are typically planted in early April. Graves says many gardeners in Kansas begin their season on St. Patrick’s Day by planting potatoes.

Graves adds before mid-March, garden enthusiasts still have time to gather soil samples from their garden and take them to the K-State Extension Office for evaluation.