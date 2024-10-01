Forts, Outposts Topic of Presentation

Historic forts and outposts will be the focus of a presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum.

The museum invites everyone to join Bill Pollard as he discusses the who, where, and why of numerous forts from his book, “Forts and Posts in Territorial Kansas”.

Pollard previously spoke at the Museum about forts and posts in Kansas during the Civil War. In this presentation, he turns back the clock to explore earlier forts.

Pollard, a former Kansan, earned his MS in journalism from the University of Kansas. He’s an active historian and an award-winning author.

This free presentation is offered via Zoom only, this Thursday, October 3, 5:30-6:30 pm. Register for your Zoom link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.