Fort Riley to Remember 9/11

Fort Riley will host two events Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

According to the Army post, a Fallen Hero Run will begin at 9:11 a.m. and 9/11 commemoration ceremony will follow at 10 a.m.

The Fallen Hero Run allows soldiers, families and community supporters to honor and remember military members who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in support and defense of the United States. The untimed two-mile run, which starts and ends at Riley’s Community Center, is free and open to the public. Registration for the event starts at 8 a.m. Pets and strollers are permitted. For more information on the run, visit https://riley.armymwr.com.

A display of decorated combat boots will line a portion of the run route to commemorate those who have

died in service to their country.

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will host a 9/11 commemoration ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Global War on Terrorism monument, which is located on the east side of Cavalry Parade Field. The monument is a small replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers on a Pentagon-shaped base. It bears the names of Fort Riley Soldiers who have given their lives in the defense of our nation during the

Global War on Terrorism.

Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, will speak at the event, which includes a wreath laying, a three-volley salute fired by an honor guard and “Taps.” First responders from Junction City and Manhattan will join Fort Riley Directorate of Emergency Services professionals in the commemoration.

McKannay and Command Sgt. Major Timothy Speichert, U.S. Army Garrison Command Sgt. Major, will place a wreath at the base of the monument in honor of those who have died in the Global War on Terrorism.

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card will need to request a pass, either online at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley – also available on the Fort Riley web page at https://home.army.mil/riley – or in person at the Henry Gate visitor’s center, exit 301,I-70.

Service members, civilian professionals, family members and retirees with a current DoD ID card are considered

a trusted traveler and may vouch for up to seven other people in their vehicle. Anyone 18 years old and older will need a photo ID.