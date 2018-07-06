Fort Riley to Hold Full-Scale Exercise

A full-scale exercise is scheduled at Fort Riley.

According to the military, the event will be July 11th. During the day, residents, employees and community members may see an increase in emergency response vehicle activity.

Additionally, certain roads on the installation may be temporarily closed and traffic could be rerouted to accommodate exercise activity.

Grant Gate access control point is also going to have periods of closure due to exercise activity. Drivers are asked to be patient and allow extra time when traveling on post.

The exercise is a way to test and train installation emergency preparedness. The annual exercise involves Fort Riley assets and some of its community partners. It will allow each responding agency to test, evaluate and improve emergency response processes and procedures.