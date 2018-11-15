Fort Riley to “Gobble Wobble” Saturday

Fort Riley will serve a fun, unique Thanksgiving type meal this weekend. The Army post is ready for its fourth annual “Gobble Wobble” this Saturday.

The “Gobble Wobble” is a two-mile fun run, or walk, that includes Thanksgiving dinner along the route. The run begins at Riley’s Conference Center and features five food stops where participants will be able to enjoy portion-controlled turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, a dinner roll and, of course, pumpkin pie.

Participants can run or walk and strollers are welcome, too, but no pets, please. This event is open to the general public.

The “Gobble Wobble” costs $12 if you sign up in advance, either online at riley.armymwr.com or in person at Leisure Travel Services on post. You can register the day of the event for $15. Those registering on the day of the event should plan to arrive at 11:30 a.m.

The event is open to the general public. Visitors to Fort Riley who want to attend the Gobble Wobble and don’t have a Department of Defense ID card will need to get a pass from the Visitor Control Center, located near the Henry Gate, Exit 301, off I-70. The VCC is open Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and Federal holidays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. DOD ID cardholders 18 years old and older may serve as Trusted Travelers and escort up to seven people. All vehicle occupants 16 years old and older do need valid government-issued photo identification. For more information on visiting Fort Riley call 785-239-2982.