Fort Riley Soldiers Save Trapped Motorist

Three U.S. soldiers from Fort Riley, together with two German civilians, were honored for helping save a 31-year-old man who had a car accident near the Army’s training area in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

Stars and Stripes reports that after a single-car crash a victim’s arm was trapped under the roof of the overturned car. The five men, who stopped to help at the site of the crash, lifted the car and provided the motorist, who was not identified by police, with basic medical care until emergency workers arrived.

The three soldiers are identified as Col. Jason McGuire, Spc. Alejandro Ortega and Capt. Ryan Russel. The citens who helped are Siegfried Buecherl and Klaus Ebensberger.

The soldiers are now back at Fort Riley.