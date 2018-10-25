Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 43 °

Fort Riley Soldiers Save Trapped Motorist

KSAL StaffOctober 25, 2018

Three U.S. soldiers from Fort Riley, together with two German civilians, were honored for helping save a 31-year-old man who had a car accident near the Army’s training area in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

Stars and Stripes reports that after a single-car crash a victim’s arm was trapped under the roof of the overturned car. The five men, who stopped to help at the site of the crash, lifted the car and provided the motorist, who was not identified by police, with basic medical care until emergency workers arrived.

The three soldiers are identified as Col. Jason McGuire, Spc. Alejandro Ortega and Capt. Ryan Russel. The citens who helped are Siegfried Buecherl and Klaus Ebensberger.

The soldiers are now back at Fort Riley.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas No. 1 in preseason USA TODAY...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the fourth time in school history Kansas men's basketball is ranked No. 1 in ...

October 25, 2018 Comments

K-State Ranks No. 11 in Preseason U...

Sports News

October 25, 2018

Fort Riley Soldiers Save Trapped Mo...

Top News

October 25, 2018

Kansas Solider Killed in WW II Laid...

Top News

October 25, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcycle Stolen From Re...
October 25, 2018Comments
Salina Boy Hit By B.B. Gu...
October 25, 2018Comments
Another History Making Ja...
October 25, 2018Comments
KSU Polytechnic Flight Te...
October 25, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH