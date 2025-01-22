Fort Riley Soldiers Leaving For Training Mission

Fort Riley soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division are embarking on what the Army says is a “significant journey” as they return to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, for the first time since its historic first-ever division level training rotation there in 2021.

According to the Army, this rotation marks only the third time that an entire division, rather than a brigade, will undergo the rigorous and realistic training environment. Traditionally, rotations have been the domain of individual brigades, but in a significant shift aimed at enhancing warfighting capabilities, divisions are now rotating through.

The 1st Infantry Division is leading the way in this new era of comprehensive large-scale training, deploying not only its division headquarters, but also elements of its combat aviation brigade, division artillery brigade, and division sustainment brigade to the National Training Center.

The 1st Infantry Division has prepared for this rotation through a series of intense field training exercises conducted at Fort Riley. These exercises included company-level combined arms live-fire exercises (CALFEX), constructive training scenarios, and a live Wet Gap Crossing to ensure a high level of readiness.

This training regimen underscores the Division’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of warfighting readiness and aligns with the priorities of the Chief of Staff of the Army.

“Our preparation for this NTC rotation has been thorough and relentless, with nothing at rest,” said Maj. Gen. Monté Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. “Being ready to deploy, fight and win is our number one priority. Our training at home station consisted of tough realistic combat focused training at multiple echelons of command and during limited visibility. This rotation will not only allow us the opportunity to adapt our formations to the modern battlefield but will also ensure we are able to fight and win decisively anywhere in the world.”

Key to the success of the 1st Infantry Division is its continuous transformation and adaptation to the modern battlefield. The Division has developed survivable, dispersed, low-signature command posts, reducing total manning significantly. By leveraging advanced technologies and tactical innovation, the Division is staying ahead of adversaries and is “adapting above the M” by developing new tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that integrate new capabilities and make better use of existing ones. The Division is working to find non-materiel solutions for capability requirements.

“As part of the Army’s continuous transformation, the 1st Infantry Division is training new tactics and procedures that will inform future multi-domain, large-scale combat operations,” said Rone.

During this NTC rotation, the Division will employ new capabilities such as AFN On the Move, TOC in the Box, Starshield, Kymeta, and Wi-Fi Pucks. These technologies provide reliable, secure, and mobile communication networks, enhancing the Division’s ability to maintain situational understanding and reduce electromagnetic signatures while rapidly moving command posts and key leaders.

Success in modern warfare requires seamless integration and coordination with various units. The 1st Infantry Division has developed strong relationships to integrate and synchronize with various enablers, to include special operations, security force assistance brigade advisors, air defense artillery and field artillery. This approach ensures a shared understanding of the commander’s intent and fosters the relationships necessary for executing current operations effectively. By integrating these diverse units,we harness their unique capabilities, thereby creating a more cohesive and formidable force. This level of integration is crucial to overcoming complex battlefield challenges and achieving mission success.

One of the standout elements of this rotation will be the long-range, out-of-contact attacks conducted by the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (1-1 ARB) using AH-64E Apache helicopters. These advanced helicopters provide unparalleled targeting and surveillance capabilities, incorporating Link 16 to synchronize joint effects into operations. The mission, conducted over a 200-kilometer range, will demonstrate the Division’s ability to defeat live electronic warfare (EW) threats through joint kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities.

The lessons learned from this NTC rotation will be integrated into the 1st Infantry Division’s “Building Victory” program, ensuring continuous improvement and readiness to dominate the modern battlefield. The Division’s deliberate learning process, supported by dedicated observers, will culminate in the publication of lessons learned around March 2025.

The Division will also continue its innovation journey through the BRO Innovation Lab and collaboration with Kansas State University (KSU), Wichita State University (WSU), and the HADES program.

“Our continuous transformation is driven by innovation and adaptability, allowing us to develop new tactics, techniques, and procedures,” said Rone. “By leveraging advanced technologies, we are

changing how we fight to ensure our success on the battlefield.”

The 1st Infantry Division is one of the U.S. Army’s most storied units, with a rich history of service and sacrifice. Committed to continuous transformation and warfighting readiness, the Division remains steadfast in its mission to build a combat-ready formation for the Nation.