Fort Riley Soldier Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 17, 2018

A Fort Riley Soldier has been killed in a motorcycle crash on the army post.

According to the Army, 20-year-old Pfc. Timothy Meuse, an infantryman lost control of his motorcycle while driving on post in the late Saturday evening. He was taken to Irwin Army Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead early on Sunday.

“Pfc. Meuse was beloved by his fellow Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Tyler Andersen. “He was a great young Soldier, and everyone in the company is stunned by his loss.”

Meuse joined the Army in February of 2017. He deployed to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in September 2017. Meuse arrived at Fort Riley in June.

Meuse’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

The incident is under investigation.

 

 

 

