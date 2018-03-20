Fort Riley Soldier Found Dead at Milford lake

A Fort Riley soldier has been found dead at an area lake. According to the Army, a 1st Infantry Division Soldier was found dead inside a vehicle near Milford Lake on Sunday.

Spc. Ronald Church Jr. was a Bradley fighting vehicle system maintainer with 541st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade.

“Words cannot even begin to express the sorrow of the 541st CSSB as we learn of Spc. Ronald Church Jr.’s passing,” said Col. Jay J. McGuire, 1st Inf. Div. Sust. Bde. commander. “Our thoughts and support will be with his family during this difficult time.”

Church joined the Army in November 2015 and arrived at Fort Riley in February 2017. He was 23 years old. He had not deployed.

His home of record is Forest Park, Georgia. His awards and decorations include the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.

The incident remains under investigation.