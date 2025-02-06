Fort Riley Shooting Report Unfounded

A report of a shooting prompted a lockdown at Fort Riley on Thursday.

According to the Army Post, Kansas emergency services personnel responded Thursday morning to a report of gun shots on Fort Riley. Per standard procedures, units on Custer Hill and the access control points were directed to lock down at 11:42 a.m. The lock down was lifted at 1:04 p.m., and the post and all access control points have resumed normal operations.

After a thorough search of the area, there is no evidence of a shooting. There are no injuries and no current threat to the installation.

The safety and security of our community is our top priority, and the Army post takes all reports of potential threats extremely seriously.