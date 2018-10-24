Fort Riley Expands Ghost Tours

Because it is so popular, Fort Riley is expanding its annual ghost tour event into two days.

The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR, offers two nights for its 22nd annual Ghost Tours, this Saturday and Sunday. Tours will start at 4 p.m. each day. On Saturday, the last tour will begin at 7:20 p.m.. On Sunday, the last tour will begin at 6:20 p.m.

Saturday night’s tours will depart from Artillery Parade Field, with parking available on the south side of the field, off Pershing Court. Parking for Sunday night’s family friendly tours will be available on the west side of Cavalry Parade Field, off Pleasanton Avenue. Sunday’s route will accommodate strollers.

The walking tours will begin every 20 minutes and are free and open to the public. Each tour will last from one hour to an hour and a half.

Costumed storytellers will guide visitors around historic main post while narrating iconic classics like The Lady in Chains and The Custer House Teddy Bear Ghost, as well as stories from the 2014 Ghost Book.

Guests may purchase a Fast Pass for $5 to move to the front of the line. Books that tell the stories of ghosts at Fort Riley will also be available for purchase. All proceeds support HASFR.

For more information about the tours, visit http://www.fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tours.html or email [email protected]

Under the Trusted Traveler Pilot Program, Department of Defense ID cardholders may escort up to seven guests in a vehicle who do not have a DoD ID card. All guests 16 years of age and older in the Trusted Traveler vehicle must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Visitors who do not have a DoD ID card or a Trusted Traveler will need to get a visitor pass from the Visitor Control Center near the Henry Gate at Exit 301 off of I-70. The VCC is open seven days a week and closes at 5 p.m. on weekends. For details about access procedures, call (785) 239-2982 or visit https://home.army.mil/riley/.