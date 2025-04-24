Fort Harker Days May 2 & 3

Built to be an outpost of protection for pioneers and traders – Fort Harker (aka Fort Ellsworth) housed around 1,000 soldiers at its height in the late 1860s.

Greg Heller, Historian and Interpretive Guide at the Fort Harker Guardhouse Museum joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the upcoming celebration Kanapolis.

Heller explained even before the Civil War had ended, some captured Confederate troops were given a chance to switch sides and serve the Union out west.

Fort Harker Living History Days is scheduled for Friday, May 2nd and Saturday, May 3rd with period reenactors on the grounds. Campfire stories and a military ball that will be open to the public. Find more information by calling the museum at 485 472 5733.