Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 70 °

Former Sheriff Deputy Arrested

Todd PittengerJune 25, 2021

A former sheriff’s deputy is behind bars in connection wil alleged child sex crimes.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, special agents from the agency arrested former Doniphan County Sheriff Deputy Nathaniel Keller  on Thursday morning. At approximately 5:30 a.m., KBI agents conducted a search warrant at a home at 330 W. Poplar in Troy, Kan.

The 33-year-old Keller could face charges which include rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, for crimes suspected to have occurred in 2017. He was also arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property for incidents alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 202

The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office cooperated fully in the investigation.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Overdoses Prompt Health Alert

An spike in overdoses has a Kansas county issuing a health alert.  There has been an alarming incre...

June 25, 2021 Comments

Summer Events Back on Campus at FHS...

Kansas News

June 25, 2021

Student Earns Prestigious Scholarsh...

Top News

June 25, 2021

6 Warnings for Toxic Algae, 7 Watch...

Top News

June 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Overdoses Prompt Health A...
June 25, 2021Comments
Summer Events Back on Cam...
June 25, 2021Comments
Governor Grants Commutati...
June 25, 2021Comments
Former Sheriff Deputy Arr...
June 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices