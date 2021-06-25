Former Sheriff Deputy Arrested

A former sheriff’s deputy is behind bars in connection wil alleged child sex crimes.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, special agents from the agency arrested former Doniphan County Sheriff Deputy Nathaniel Keller on Thursday morning. At approximately 5:30 a.m., KBI agents conducted a search warrant at a home at 330 W. Poplar in Troy, Kan.

The 33-year-old Keller could face charges which include rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, for crimes suspected to have occurred in 2017. He was also arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property for incidents alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 202

The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office cooperated fully in the investigation.