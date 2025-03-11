Former Resident Trespasses, Damages and Burglarizes Home

A Salina woman was arrested after trespassing, damaging and burglarizing a former home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday, March 10th a landlord of a vacated home on the 1500 block of Bachtold, noticed the front door was broken into. Allegedly, a female witness in the area advised the landlord she had seen a former resident at the house during the time it was broken into.

The landlord then reported to authorities about the incident. Officers arrived at the scene and after further investigation, located the suspect in the area.

Officers arrested 24-year old, Pamela Schacht without incident.

Schacht was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges:

Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Trespass

Burglary

Damage to the house was valued at $1,700.