Former Abilene Standout Stocton Timbrook to Play Baseball at KSU in 2025-26 Season

pictured is Stocton Timbrook, image courtesy of the Cloud County Athletic Dept.

2024 Abilene High School graduate, Stocton Timbrook recently announced his decision to play baseball at Kansas State University on scholarship for the 2025-26 sports season. Timbrook is currently in his second season at Cloud County Community College in Concordia.

Timbrook starred as a three-sport athlete at Abilene over his 4-year athletic career. During his time as a Cowboy, he had a history of winning. He started at quarterback for Brad Nicks for 3 seasons and broke multiple passing records. He helped snap a 25-game losing streak, that he inherited as a starter. His Senior year, he helped Abilene win a playoff game for the first time since 2015, with a victory over Arkansas City. In basketball, Timbrook started full time his final two seasons under Erik Graefe. The Cowboys made it to State 3 times in Timbrook’s 4 years with the program. In baseball, he played varsity 4 years under Travis Bartley. Timbrook helped the Cowboys make it to State for the first time in school history in 2022. He also helped Abilene return to State in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, the Cowboys finished in 3rd Place, which is their highest placing in school history.

Timbrook helped Cloud County have a historic season last spring. The T-Birds finished one game short of the NJCAA World Series. Cloud County lost 6-4 to Johnson County in the NJCAA Region 6 Plains District Championship. It was the T-Birds first District Championship appearance ever. With the win, Johnson County made their third straight trip to the World Series. The loss for Cloud County ended a remarkable run in which they won 4 elimination games in a span of 51 hours to reach the championship game. Cloud County finished the season 48-17. The 48 wins are the most in school history.

Timbrook, a 6’2” 210 Sophomore, made 23 appearances last season, had a 5-2 record, a 1.57 WHIP and struck out 42. His work didn’t go unnoticed. He earned Honorable Mention All-KJCCC West honors as a pitcher. Timbrook was used last season as both a starter and a reliever and likely could see those same roles again this season.

The Kansas State baseball team finished 32-26 overall last season and were 17-13 in the Big 12. The Wildcats are two years removed from a Super Regional appearance under Manager, Pete Hughes. Timbrook looks forward to the opportunity to play for Kansas State.

“I chose K-State because much like Cloud, as soon as I took that visit, It felt like home.” Timbrook said.

Timbrook is currently competing in the fall baseball season for Cloud County. Their final regular season game this fall will be Saturday, October 11 at Iowa Western.