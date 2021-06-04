Salina, KS

For the Love of Donuts

Todd PittengerJune 4, 2021

A Salina organization is celebrating “National Donut Day” Friday by offering a specialÂ  free donuts.

The Love Chloe, Foundation is currently registering runners for a fun run event scheduled for July 17th.

This year features a 1-mile and 5k run/walk and a 5-mile run. In addition, all participants will receive a really cool, custom, donut medal and an event t-shirt.

There will be prizes for the top 3 male and female finishers in the 5k and 5-mile as well as raffles, acknowledgement of past and current cancer heroes and lots of donuts.

Register Here

Stop by the Love, Chloe office at 116 S. Santa Fe on Friday, June 4th, betweenÂ  9am and 3pm to register for the fun run and receive a gift to celebrate “National Donut Day”. You donut want to miss this.

 

For the Love of Donuts

