A Salina tradition of helping those in need continues this weekend as the 27th Annual Dr. Temple Food Drive will be held Friday and Saturday. As residents prepare their own Thanksgiving menus heading up to the holiday, the Salina Rescue Mission is inviting the community to help stock its pantry.

The two-day collection event will take place this Friday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at all three Salina Dillons grocery store locations in Salina.

Volunteers will be stationed at the stores handing out grocery bags with an attached needs list. Shoppers can pick up a bag, purchase requested items while doing their regular shopping, and drop the filled bags off with volunteers on their way out.

Over the past year, the Salina Rescue Mission has served more than 76,000 meals to local individuals in need. Organizers emphasize that providing a warm meal is often the first step toward long-term healing and stability for guests at the shelter.

Most needed items include

Meats: Whole frozen turkeys, whole hams, and lunch meat

Dry Goods: Cereal, coffee, and powdered milk

Canned Goods & Pantry Staples: Canned vegetables, canned fruit, salad dressing, peanut butter, and jelly

Health, Beauty & Cleaning Supplies: Free/clear laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, 13-gallon trash bags, cough drops, and anti-diarrheal medication (such as Imodium A-D)

Other: Dillons gift cards

Volunteers are still being sought to help staff the Dillons locations during the event. Those interested in signing up for a shift can register online

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For additional questions, contact Cheryl at 785-833-6743 or via email.

Community members who cannot attend in person can still support the drive with a financial contribution online.