Food Distribution on Wednesday

The next USDA Emergency Food Assistance distribution is scheduled this week.

It will be Wednesday from 12:00 noon – 1:30 p.m. in the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park.

Items to be distributed include: Canned pears, dry pinto beans, canned beef stew, canned cream corn, canned mixed vegetables, bag of egg noodles, peanut butter (kosher) and red potatoes,

Everything is distributed on a first come, first served basis.

To be eligible, it is mandatory that recipients meet the established income guidelines and provide proof of residence within Saline County. Everyone must provide proof of all monthly household income and a valid ID for all people living in the home. Proof of income can be a photocopy of social security statements, retirement checks, government assistance checks, paycheck stub or bank statements showing automatic deposit of checks. Those who are picking up commodities for someone else must bring a signed note from the individual(s). Recipients are also encouraged to bring sacks or boxes to carry the commodities home.