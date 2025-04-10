Focusing on Tornado Preparedness

When recent severe weather prompted tornado warnings across the area, Salina 911 dispatch received over 50 calls from people asking what to do. A week-long focus on tornado safety will help businesses and individuals be better prepared.

Saline County Emergency Management is coordinating “Business Ready: Tornado Preparedness Week”, which is taking place April 14th–18th, 2025.

According to the agency, this weeklong campaign focuses on preparing local businesses for tornado season, providing simple, actionable steps to protect staff, customers, and operations when severe weather strikes.

“Our local businesses are the backbone of Saline County,” said Alyssa Sanchez, Deputy Director of Emergency Management. “We wanted to dedicate this week to helping them feel more confident and prepared heading into tornado season. A little time spent planning now can make all the difference later.”

Throughout the week, business owners and managers will have the opportunity to follow daily themes aimed at strengthening their emergency plans:

Day 1 (April 14): Tornado Threats to Businesses – Learn about the historical impact of tornadoes on businesses and the unique risks here in Saline County.

Day 2 (April 15): Your Tornado Response Plan – We’ll break down 5 essential elements every business should have in their tornado preparedness plan.

Day 3 (April 16): Build Your Business Disaster Kit – Tips for assembling a workplace emergency kit with must-have items for tornado emergencies.

Day 4 (April 17): Practice Time – At 10:00 AM, tornado sirens will sound as part of Salina Regional Health Center’s tornado exercise. This is the perfect opportunity for your business to practice sheltering procedures, employee communication plans, or evacuation drills.

Day 5 (April 18): Building Business Resilience – Wrap up the week by reflecting on your progress and turning your efforts into a basic Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP).

To encourage participation, businesses that share photos or stories of how they’re taking part by using the hashtag #SACoBizReady and tagging @salinecountyks will be entered into a drawing to win five emergency disaster kits for their workplace.