Focusing on Recovery Efforts

Saline County officials are actively working to assist residents in the aftermath of the wind event which swept through the area on Wednesday night, prompting a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation.

According to the County, they are coordinating efforts to ensure that those impacted receive the necessary support as cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

Recovery Services Available:

Free Meals for Residents Without Power

Residents without power can pick up free meals this afternoon from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Saline County Expo Center, located at 900 Greeley Ave. Drive-thru pick-up will be available on the south side of Kenwood Hall in the dirt lot. Home-bound residents can request meal delivery by calling 785.714.0389.

City-Wide Limb Pickup

The City of Salina is conducting a city-wide limb pickup to help clear debris from the storm. Residents are encouraged to place limbs and branches curbside for collection. Further details are available HERE.

Cooling Shelter and Charging Stations

The Saline County Health Department, located at 125 W. Elm St., has opened its lobby to the public as a cooling shelter and a place to charge medical devices. The lobby will remain open until 4:30 p.m. today. For questions, residents can call 785-826-6600.

Debris Cleanup Assistance

The Kansas-Nebraska Convention of Southern Baptists Disaster Relief and Team Rubicon have mobilized chainsaw teams to assist with limb and debris cleanup. The first team is expected to be in the area this afternoon. While the teams will not haul away debris, they will move it to the curbside for city pickup. Residents in need of this service can contact Saline County Emergency Management at 785.826.6511.

Insurance Assistance

The Kansas Department of Insurance is available to help residents with questions about their insurance coverage or to assist with any issues they may have with their insurance companies. Residents can reach them at 800.432.2484.

Saline County officials are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents as recovery efforts continue. Please stay tuned to official county communications for further updates.