FOCO Releases Dante Hall “Human Joy Stick” Bobblehead

Somerset, NJ June 5th, 2020 – FOCO is excited to introduce a brand-new, collectable bobblehead featuring Kansas City Chiefs great Dante Hall on a thematic base celebrating Hall’s nickname of “The Human Joy Stick.”

The Dante Hall Kansas City Chiefs Human Joy Stick Bobblehead depicts Hall in his Chiefs uniform, posing with a football while giving his trademark “X-Factor” pose. Hall is portrayed on a thematic base designed like an arcade game console, playing off Hall’s “Human Joy Stick” nickname. The base features team-colored accents, a screen with a team logo display and 8-bit graphics, and a front name display.

Hall’s Chiefs career began when he was drafted out of Texas A&M in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. After a respectable first two years as a pro, Hall burst onto the scene in 2002. Playing in all 16 games, Hall averaged 23.8 yards per kick return, returning one kick for a touchdown, while averaging 13.4 yards per punt return and taking two to the house. Hall was named to his first Pro Bowl that season, and he repeated the feat in 2003 while also receiving First-Team All-Pro honors. That year, Hall averaged a career-high 25.9 yards per kick return, converting two into touchdowns, one of which was a league-high 100-yard return. Hall also averaged a league-leading 16.3 yards per punt return and two punt return touchdowns. In seven seasons with Kansas City, Hall totaled 8,644 kick return yards, 1,882 punt return yards, and a total of 11 return touchdowns.

This bobblehead is handcrafted to depict a memorable player that became a fan favorite among Chiefs faithful. It stands approximately eight inches tall, making this the ideal addition to any collection at home, or any desk at work or school.

“Dante Hall was an electrifying return man and one of the most exciting players to watch in the early 2000s,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “In addition to his great play on the field, he also had one of the best nicknames in the game – ‘The Human Joy Stick.’ That inspired us to create this unique bobblehead with a thematic base, and we think Chiefs fans will be eager to add this piece to their collections,” Katz continued.

This Dante Hall Kansas City Chiefs Human Joy Stick Bobblehead is just one of many collectable bobbles FOCO continues to release that depict superstars, mascots, memorable plays and iconic moments throughout the world of sports and entertainment.

This bobblehead is available online at www.foco.com, FOCO’s official direct-to-consumer website. The Dante Hall Kansas City Chiefs Human Joy Stick Bobblehead is available for pre-order at this link now for $45.00. The projected delivery date to customers is in September.

About FOCO

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon, Sanrio and WWE.

Please reach out to Matthew Katz, Licensing Manager, P 848-260-4315 – [email protected] for more information. Follow @FOCOusa on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more exciting news and new product releases.